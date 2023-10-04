'Paps lost their minds': Vijay Varma opens up about being papped after he started dating Tamannaah Bhatia

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are among the most-talked-about couples in the showbiz. The duo first shared screen space in Lust Stories 2 for Sujoy Ghosh's Sex With Ex and never failed to hit headlines. Varma has now opened up about the media attention he has been receiving after he started dating Bhatia.

Addressing the pap culture at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Vijay Varma revealed that sometimes paparazzi would come right to his doorstep and he couldn't control it. "I was doing fairly good on my own. The pap situation escalated a bit as soon as I started seeing Tamannaah. That's where the paps lost their minds. I couldn't control it! And there were times they came right at my doorstep and nobody came to my building before that. I live in this isolated part of Andheri that nobody should know where I live and don't go tell your friends where I stay and I don't want you all outside my house," the actor said.

For those uninitiated, Vijay Varma schooled a media person after he asked about his exotic holiday with Bhatia in the Maldives. In the video that went viral, the actor was heard saying, "You can't talk to me like that.'

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia love story

The couple sparked dating rumours after they were spotted kissing on a balcony at a party. However, they remained tight-lipped about the video that went viral. Ahead of the release of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about his bond with Vijay Varma and how he is her happy place.

On the work front, Varma was last seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Alhawat in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan. The actor will be next seen in Afghani Show and Murder Mubarak.

