Ranbir Kapoor celebrates 41st birthday with fans, cuts cake | See pics

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Ranbir Kapoor celebrating his special day with fans outside his residence

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has turned 41 today, September 28. The Brahmastra actor celebrated his special day with his fans at his Bandra residence. He also cut cake and interacted with fans flocked outside his home. From fans to celebrities, the actor received wishes from all quarters on his birthday.

See Ranbir's birthday celebration pictures:

For the celebrations, Ranbir Kapoor was seen wearing a grey-coloured hoodie with denims and the actor completed his look with a white cap.

Ranbir's wife Alia Bhatt shared an adorable post on Instagram on Thursday wherein she posted several pictures of their fun times together. The series of pictures include images from her wedding day to quality time in their balcony.

A teaser of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming action thriller titled Animal was also shared by Alia on her Instagram handle, which was unveiled by film's makers earlier today.

Ranbir Kapoor on professional front

The actor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film performed well at the box office and was declared a hit.

His upcoming Animal will hit the big screens in December this year. The action thriller flick also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and Shakti Kapoor, among others. In the film, Ranbir will be seen playing a protagonist, who later turns into a psychopath due to several reasons including his troubled father-son relationship and extreme bloddshed of the underworld. It is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

