Ranbir Kapoor breaks his silence on the failure of 'Shamshera', says 'it didn't work because...

There is no other reason for a film's failure other than its content not being good, said Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor on Wednesday as he opened up about the poor performance of his last release "Shamshera". Kapoor was speaking at the press conference, when he was asked whether he feels Hindi movies are being unfairly treated in recent times.

Responding to this, Kapoor said, "I will give the example of my own film. I will not talk about other films. A few weeks ago, my film 'Shamshera' was released. I didn't feel any negativity. The film didn't run at box office, it is probably because the audience didn't like the film. Eventually it is about the content," he said.

In recent times, mainstream Hindi movies like Ranveer Singh's "Jayeshbhai Jordaar", Akshay Kumar's "Bachchhan Paandey", "Samrat Prithviraj" and "Raksha Bandhan", along with Aamir Khan-starrer "Laal Singh Chaddha", failed to register big numbers at the box office.

Kapoor, known for movies such as "Rockstar", "Barfi!" and "Sanju", said the audiences will only be entertained if they are served good content.

"Who doesn't want to go to the movies to experience a different emotion, get moved by characters, be entertained, get a great laugh, cry and feel something? We all want to feel that. If a film doesn't work, there is no other reason. It is because the content is not good," he added.

Ranbir Kapoor on Ayan Mukerji

The actor credited Mukerji, the director of his two blockbusters "Wake Up Sid" (2008) and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" (2013), for his growth as an actor. "I have known Ayan since 2008 when he narrated 'Wake Up Sid' to me. I didn't know him before that. He is someone who just came and narrated his entire story. He was sitting on the floor and he was narrating the film for me, saying it would take just 1 hour but it took 5 hours to narrate that film.

"I really felt that energy from a young filmmaker and I was like, 'Wow, this guy really has a story to tell.' He is passionate about every word, every character and I could feel that energy. I think art is about energy. You have to feel the energy within other people."

