Rana Daggubati quits social media on his 2nd wedding anniversary, Here’s why

Rana Daggubati deleted all social media posts on his 2nd wedding anniversary today (August 8). The ‘Baahubali’ actor is one of the finest actors in the Indian film industry. The actor has amassed a massive pan-India fan following due to his outstanding performances over the years. Although the actor uses social media rarely, he still maintains connections with everyone there and has 4.7 million followers. Rana Daggubati's Instagram handle is now blank. Fans are shocked to see that he erased all of his posts from his Instagram account and has no pictures at all.

A few days ago, Rana took to his Twitter account and uploaded a post announcing his sabbatical from social media. The post read, ‘’Work in progress! Taking a social media sabbatical. See you at the movies, Bigger. Better. Stronger, lots of love to all of you. " After hearing the announcement, fans flocked to the comment section to express their sadness. Fans were taken aback when, three days following his statement, he abruptly deleted all of his photos from social media. According to reports, the actor deleted his post due to a social media hiatus.

Meanwhile, the actor marked his second wedding anniversary on August 8 and just before his Instagram break, his wife Miheeka took to her Instagram handle and shared a set of throwback pics of the two on the occasion. The pictures looked adorable and full of love.

Rana Daggubati’s upcoming flicks:

On the work front, Rana Daggubati is all set to appear in the upcoming Telugu web series, Rana Naidu, alongside Surveen Chawla. It is helmed by Karan Anshuman. He will also be seen alongside his uncle, Venkatesh Daggubati, in the series. The series was announced in January, and it is reported to have wrapped shooting. It will be available on Netflix. Rana was last seen in the Telugu film Virata Parvam, directed by Venu Udugula.

