Brahmastra Deva Deva song out: Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan & Alia Bhatt's song exudes spirituality

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Brahmastra Deva Deva song out

After receiving huge traction on social media and positive response to the 'Kesariya' song, the makers of the mythological-fantasy film 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', released the second song from the album on Monday. Titled 'Deva Deva', the song exudes spirituality and a distinctly upbeat rhythm. It has been sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The song encapsulates the magical moment in the film where Shiva, played by Ranbir, finds the power within.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram and shared the second song. She captioned the post, "Feel the fire within. Deva Deva out now!!!"

Talking about his experience of the song, the Bollywood star shared: "I thoroughly enjoyed the song, and could relate to it on so many levels personally. Pritam Da, Arijit, Amitabh, and Ayan have put in a lot of effort to create this masterpiece. The song makes one feel spiritually powerful with a rare ease, and I hope everyone feels and enjoys it as much as I did."

The lyrics of the song have a unique blend of love and devotion as Shiva, the protagonist discovers his abilities of fire. The song is pivotal to Shiva's character development in the film and does absolute justice to the concept of 'Love, Light and Fire'.

Sharing his experience of recording the song, playback singer Arijit said in a statement: "It has been an absolute pleasure to voice 'Deva Deva'. The song emanates an impeccable, positive energy that will certainly resonate with everyone. I'm really excited about it. I hope the audience enjoys it to the fullest."

The song has been composed by Pritam Chakraborty with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The two powerhouse artistes have collaborated earlier at a number of occasions and have delivered steady hits; case in point, 'Dangal', 'Kalank' and 'Jagga Jasoos'.

Sharing his experience on composing the track, Pritam said: "'Brahmastra's' album has made me think aloud in terms of bringing in spiritual elements within a song. With 'Deva Deva', we have modernised the music, while keeping classical and devotional elements prominently. This spiritual song gives an otherworldly experience, and it was honestly enlightening to create it. I hope it's a treat for everyone."

The song is available to stream on YouTube and across all audio streaming platforms.

Produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva' will release theatrically on September 9 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also read: KBC 14: Aamir Khan used lifeline to answer THIS question for Rs 50 Lakh. Can you guess?

Latest Entertainment News