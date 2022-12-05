Rana Daggubati's luggage goes missing at the airport, actor slams airlines: 'worst airline experience'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGTRAM/RANADAGGUBATIF Rana Daggubati's luggage goes missing at the airport

Rana Daggubati is one of the finest and most prominent pan-Indian stars. Known for his role as Bhallaladeva in Baahubali, he has amassed a massive fan following over the years. The actor is often in the news due to his professional and personal lives. He made headlines in August when he suddenly removed all posts from his social media account. Now, the actor is making waves on the internet again after his luggage went missing at the airport and he had a terrible experience. He turned to social media to describe the ordeal.

On Sunday, the Rudharamadevi actor took to Twitter to disclose that the Indigo Airlines staff had no idea about his misplaced suitcase. The actor wasn't in the mood to settle things amicably. He referred to the whole situation as "India's worst aeroplane experience ever."

His tweet read, "India's worst airline experience ever @IndiGo6E !! Clueless with flight times…Missing luggage not tracked…staff has no clue. can it be any shittier."

After that, he retweeted a post by the airline and wrote, "Maybe engineers are good staff is clueless !! You might need to do smthing proper (sic)."

In a separate post, he wrote, "Note with this sale flights might not land or take off on anytime schedule!! - you’re luggage they’ll have no clue about (sic)."

After the incident, Indigo Airlines issued an apology on the matter and wrote, "While we apologise for the inconvenience caused in the meantime, please be assured, our team is actively working to get your luggage delivered to you at the earliest." However, Rana later deleted his Tweet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Rana Naidu. The web series is helmed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. It will premiere soon on Netflix. It is an official adaptation of the 2013 Showtime American crime TV series Ray Donovan. The series also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra and Surveen Chawla.

