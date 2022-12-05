Ghani Sayani song OUT: Shehnaaz Gill raps in Haryanvi with MC Square leaving fans amazed | Video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDNAAZKIADII A still from the song Ghani Sayani featuring Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square

Ghani Sayani song OUT: Shenaaz Gill's new song is finally out and this time, the diva has surprised all of her fans with a new Haryanvi rapper avatar. Yesterday the actress shared the teaser of the song and finally, the wait is over for the Shehnaazians. Apart from looking super sultry and glam in the video song, Shehnaaz is also seen enthralling her fans with her melodious voice. The wait is definitely worth and we bet, all Shehnaaz fans are left wanting more as the actress is a bonafide star in this peppy track.

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to share the video with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. He posted, "Forget your Monday Blues with Ghani Syaani, out now with @mcsquare7000 on @playdmfofficial YouTube Channel". As soon as the music video was released fans just couldn't keep calm and showered love on the video.

Reacting to the Ghani Sayani video on YouTube, one of Shehnaaz's fans wrote, “Shehnaaz's Haryanvi accent is so accurate (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Another fan commented, “What a lovely track, lots of love and likes to MC Square and Shehnaaz Gill. Another fan wrote, ”Disclaimer:- This song is highly addictive. Goosebumps guaranteed." One more wrote, “Finally… the beast MC Square in the game… waiting for more masterpiece from him.” A comment also read, “For a Punjabi singer to sing a Haryanvi song is a little difficult, but Shehnaaz killed it.”

In the video, Shehnaaz rapped in Haryanvi accent and slayed with her dance moves as she performed with dancers in the background. She has totally mesmerized her fans by donning the look of an Arabian princess in the music video. Ghani Sayani is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann.

She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari and Pooja Hedge. The film is set to be released in 2023.

Watch the full video here:

