Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to marry in December? Actor's father reveals

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIHEEKABAJAJ_12 Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj to marry in December?

Telegu actor Rana Daggubati broke many hearts when he announced his engagement with Hyderabad based interior designer Miheeka Bajaj. The couple had known each other for a long time and now, they are all set for a winter wedding. According to Rana's father Suresh Babu, the couple can tie the knot in December or even before that. In a recent interview, he revealed that the family is very happy and is excited for the wedding.

In an interview with Hyderabad Times, Suresh Babu said, "During these grim times, we finally have a reason to celebrate. The entire family is happy. The kids have known each other for a long time now and we’re all very happy for them. It’s too soon to talk about other details about the wedding. We will reveal everything at the appropriate time."

Also Read: Who is Miheeka Bajaj, Rana Daggubati's beautiful fiance? In pictures

Rana Daggubati surprised his friends and family when he took to Instagram to share a picture with Miheeka and wrote, "And she said Yes." In no time, his post was flooded with congratulatory messages. Rana's father further reveals, "The wedding will happen this year. We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised. One thing’s for sure, the kids have given us a nice way to enhance our lockdown productivity. We’ll now be busy planning a wedding."

Rana Daggubati prefers to keep his personal life private, so not much is out there about the couple's love story. Talking about MiheeKa, she is born and brought up in Hyderabad by parents Bunty and Suresh Bajaj. She runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio. Miheeka has got her Masters's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University. Miheeka's mother Bunty Bajaj is the director & creative head of a couture jewellery brand named Krsala jewels.

Also Read: Rana Daggubati's fiance Miheeka Bajaj has a connection with Sonam Kapoor and family. Know how

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage