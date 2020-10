Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ramayan's Ram, Sita aka Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are Covid-free

TV star couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Tuesday announced they have tested Covid negative. Last month, Gurmeet had informed fans that the couple had contracted the Coronavirus. On Tuesday, Gurmeet posted his photo holding his dog and wrote on Instagram: "Today my wife Debina and I have tested covid negative!! Thanks to almighty god and my fans who prayed for my recovery."

He also told his followers to not take Covid lightly.

"Pls take care of your self and your elders!! Always wear mask and take proper precautions. A huge thanku to BMC who called checked and suggested help in every step and 5-6 times daily. Also I would like to thank my doctor Sameer Varma who fought with us and helped us throughout. it was tough as the doctors stood by not only with medicines and suggestions but also mental strength and support. !! And a special thanks to dr Gautam Bhansali Doctors are the real heroes in this pandemic!! Thank you once again #covidrecovered @my_bmc," he concluded.

Debina too took to Instagram and shared that she is Covid-free. She wrote: "Thankuuuuu all for your prayers."

