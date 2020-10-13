Ramayan's Ram, Sita aka Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee are Covid-free

Tuesday, October 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
On Tuesday, Gurmeet posted his photo holding his dog and wrote on Instagram: "Today my wife Debina and I have tested covid negative!! Thanks to almighty god and my fans who prayed for my recovery."

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2020 19:26 IST
TV star couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Tuesday announced they have tested Covid negative. Last month, Gurmeet had informed fans that the couple had contracted the Coronavirus. On Tuesday, Gurmeet posted his photo holding his dog and wrote on Instagram: "Today my wife Debina and I have tested covid negative!! Thanks to almighty god and my fans who prayed for my recovery."

Today my wife Debina and I have tested covid negative!! Thanks to almighty god and my fans who prayed for my recovery. Guys pls don’t take covid Lightly pls take care of your self and your elders!! Always wear mask and take proper precautions. A huge thanku to BMC who called checked and suggested help in every step and 5-6 times daily . Also I would like to thank my doctor Sameer Varma who fought with us and helped us throughout. it was tough as the doctors stood by not only with medicines and suggestions but also mental strength and support. !! And a special thanks to dr Gautam Bhansali 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Doctors are the real heroes in this pandemic!! Thank you once again 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #covidrecovered @my_bmc

He also told his followers to not take Covid lightly.

"Pls take care of your self and your elders!! Always wear mask and take proper precautions. A huge thanku to BMC who called checked and suggested help in every step and 5-6 times daily. Also I would like to thank my doctor Sameer Varma who fought with us and helped us throughout. it was tough as the doctors stood by not only with medicines and suggestions but also mental strength and support. !! And a special thanks to dr Gautam Bhansali Doctors are the real heroes in this pandemic!! Thank you once again #covidrecovered @my_bmc," he concluded.

Debina too took to Instagram and shared that she is Covid-free. She wrote: "Thankuuuuu all for your prayers."

