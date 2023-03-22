Ramadan 2023: Hina Khan performs her first Umrah in Mecca: 'May Allah accept our ibadat'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@REALHINAKHAN Hina Khan's Instagram upload

The much-loved TV actor, Hina Khan has performed her first Umrah with her family. She visited the holy place ahead of Ramadan 2023. During this holy month, followers of Islam observe Roza and fast from dawn to dusk without drinking water for 30 days. Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared pictures and videos from her visit.

“Labaik Allahuma Labbaik Bismillah.. #umrahramadhan,” read the caption of Hina Khan’s post. Along with a reel from Mecca, the actor wrote, “Pehla Umrah mukammal May Allah accept our ibadat #jazaakallah.”

Performing Umrah isn't an obligatory ritual in Muslims, but pilgrims like to perform the pilgrimage during Ramadan. People perform Umrah to cleanse their souls of past sins. In Islam, for women to perform umrah, they should be companied by a family member, also known as mahram. A mahram is a person with whom marriage is considered haram (unlawful). However, a spouse can be a mahram.

On the work front, Hina Khan in a recent interview spoke about how she did not always want to become an actor and said “I don’t think I wanted to become an actor. I always wanted to become a journalist, always. I was a huge Barkha Dutt fan. But destiny had some other plans. Auditions were happening in Delhi and I gave the audition, my friends kind of forced me.”

Hina Khan was last seen in the teleplay, Shadyantra. Talking about her choice of films, she shared with India Today, “I have always been particular about the kind of work that I choose. The roles and the script must be game-changers for me. It must be different from what I have done in the past and it must be a path-breaking concept for me to take up.”

This year, the holy month of Ramadan will begin tomorrow, on March 23. Ramadan 2023 will end with Eid-ul-Fitr, which will be celebrated in India on Friday, April 21 or Saturday, April 22, depending on the sighting of the Moon.

