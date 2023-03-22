Did Imran Khan and Avantika Malik ultimately get divorced? Latter’s cryptic post says so

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMRANKHAN Did Imran Khan and Avantika Malik get divorced?

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik separated amicably in 2020. They have an 8-year-old daughter named Imara. There were separation rumours doing the rounds in 2019, but in 2020, Avantika kind of confirmed the reports in a cryptic social media post. The couple even attempted to reunite after more than two years of separation through discussions. Close family and friends even tried techniques and ideas to reunite the estranged couple, but things did not fall into place. Imran reportedly did not want to go and restart his marriage to Avantika again. However, for a long time, fans wondered whether the couple had actually divorced or not. Now, Avantika has shared a cryptic post about divorce on her Instagram account.

On Tuesday, Avantika Malik took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic post about divorce. She shared a video of Miley Cyrus dancing which read, "Divorce was the best thing for her."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AVANTIKAMALIKAvantika Malik's Instagram story

Imran Khan & Lekha Washington

In February, Imran Khan raised eyebrows after being spotted walking hand in hand with South actress Lekha Washington. The video made waves on the internet.

Avantika Malik finds love again?

Earlier this year, Avantika Malik and Sahib Singh Lamba's photos together went viral. It was said that the two started seeing each other after meeting through a mutual friend. They reportedly weren't eager to give any labels to their developing connection, though.

For the unversed, Imran Khan and Avantika Malik exchanged vows in 2011 after dating for a long time. The pair welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Imara, in June 2014.

