When Aishwarya Rai took a dig at 'nepokid' Alia Bhatt: 'Support Karan Johar has given her...' | VIDEO

Alia Bhatt is one of the finest actresses in the country. Inarguably one of the biggest superstars right now, she is the daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and a dear friend of filmmaker Karan Johar. While the actress star has carved a name for herself in the industry, her success still triggers the topic of nepotism. Now, an old clip of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about Karan Johar’s support towards Alia Bhatt has gone viral again on social media. The clip, which is from the time when Aishwarya was promoting her 2018 film Fanney Khan, has the Guru actress taking a dig at Alia's success.

Aishwarya Rai claimed that Alia Bhatt gets only “good opportunities and work” in her lap because of the support she gets from filmmaker Karan Johar. She said, "I have said this to her (Alia Bhatt) also, ‘It’s fantastic for you’. The kind of support Karan (Johar) has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It’s great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead."

"But what's nice is she is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly," Aishwarya added. Sharing the clip, the Twitter user wrote, "Aishwarya exposing Alia Bhatt's nepotistic privileges." One commented, "She is only telling the truth and she’s someone who struggled even after she won Miss World. It took time for Ash to establish herself as an actor whereas it different for Alia. She isn’t throwing any shade or taking a dig."

What's next for Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai?

Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 28. She also has director Farhan Akhtar's next film 'Jee Le Zara' opposite Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty. Apart from these, she also looks forward to her Hollywood debut-- Heart of Stone -- alongside Gal Gadot.

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai was recently seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' which gathered massive responses from the audience. Apart from Aishwarya the film also starred Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. Next, Aish will be seen in another south film 'Jailer' alongside south superstar actor Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

