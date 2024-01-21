Ram Temple: Kangana Ranaut reaches Ayodhya for consecration, cleans temple corridor | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ram Temple: Kangana Ranaut reaches Ayodhya for consecration

22 January is a big day for the country. Ram temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony will take place in Ayodhya on Monday. Many Bollywood celebrities have left for Ayodhya to participate in this historic event. B-town queen Kangana Ranaut has also reached the city city. Today she met Rambhadracharya and shared pictures with him on social media. In the photo, Kangana can be seen paying obeisance to Rambhadracharya. The actor also hugged him and took blessings from the spiritual guru

Kangana Ranaut participates in Hanuman Yagya

While sharing the photos, the Tejas actor wrote in the caption, "आओ मेरे राम । आज परमपूजनीय श्री रामभद्राचार्य जी से भेंट हुई, उनका आशीर्वाद लिया। उनके द्वारा आयोजित शास्त्रवत् सामूहिक हनुमान जी यज्ञ में भाग लिया। अयोध्या धाम में श्री राम के स्वागत में सब राममयी हैं। कल अयोध्या के राजा लम्बे वनवास के बाद अपने घर आ रहे हैं । आओ मेरे राम, आओ मेरे राम. (Come my Ram. Today. I met the most revered- Shri Rambhadracharya ji, took his blessings. Participated in the Shastravat mass Hanuman ji yagya organised by him. Welcome Shri Ram in Ayodhya Dham. Tomorrow the king of Ayodhya is coming to his home after a long exile. Come my Ram, come my Ram)."

Kangana Ranaut sweeps inside the temple

After taking the blessings of Shri Rambhadracharya, Kangana Ranaut served in the Hanuman temple. She swept a corner of the temple. The actor has shared the video on her Instagram story. Along with this, she wrote in the caption, "Cleaned the Hanuman temple, but the crowd started gathering around."

Kangana Ranaut wore a red and golden colored silk saree. The actress completed her look with gold jewelry, juda, and a big red bindi. She looked beautiful in a traditional avatar.

On the work front...

Talking about Kangana's work front, she will be seen in the upcoming film Emergency. Along with acting, Kangana is also directing in this film which will hit the theaters on April 24, 2024. For the unversed, the film is Indira Gandhi's biopic. Along with that, Kangana will also be seen in the lead role in the Tamil film Vettaiyan.