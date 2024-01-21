'It's truly an extraordinary....', Alia Bhatt honoured with award in Saudi Arabia | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is one of the top actresses in the industry. After making her debut in Student of the Year, she has created a niche for herself through her versatality in acting skills. With winning several accolades, she once again has been honoured with an award in Saudi Arabia at an event. The video from the event has now going viral on social media. In the clip, Alia Bhatt is exuding elegance in her traditional outfit. She is seen wearing red and blue colour printed saree with golden intricate work. She kept her makeup look minimum.

Fans flooded the comment section to express their happiness and appreciate for the award she received. One user wrote, "She deserve it I love her". Another user wrote, "Happy moment, you deserve, go ahead". "We are so proud, she deserves it all".

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt was recently nominated for the Best Actress Award at the Filmfare Awards 2024 for her brilliant work in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The 69th edition of the awards ceremony will be held in Gujurat on January 27 and 28. The actress was last seen in Karan Johar directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

