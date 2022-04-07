Dangerous 2.0! Ram Gopal Varma's sly remark on RRR's Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rjamouli's bromance

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM GOPAL VARMA Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) who is known for making controversial statements and remarks is gearing up for his upcoming film Khatra (Dangerous). Once again he has landed himself in the limelight after his recent claim that certain theatre giants are refusing to screen his film due to its alleged homosexual theme. On Thursday RGV took a sly dig at SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan on Twitter. He trolled SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's bromance by calling it 'dangerous 2.0.' Sharing a compilation of clips of the south superstars from their promotional event of magnum opus RRR, RGV wrote, "dangerous 2.0."

For the unversed, during RRR's promotion, we witnessed a cute camaraderie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. They were seen sharing hugs and pulling each other's legs on several occasions. This has irked RGV.

This is not the first time Ram Gopal Verma was seen commenting on SS Rajamoili's film or its cast. Previously, he took to his Twitter and suggested the government not allow anyone to watch the film in theatres unless they show double dose vaccination certificates amidst India's growing Omicron cases.

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles has been shattering box office records since its release. It has already started celebrations ahead of the movie crossing a huge figure of Rs 1000 crore at the box office. The film has managed to collect a whopping sum of Rs 1000+ crore at the box office worldwide.

Talking about RGV's Khatra, it is a crime thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma. The filmmaker said it was his first lesbian film. On April 5, RGV took to Twitter and claimed that theatre giants are refusing to screen his film. "@_PVRcinemas, @INOXCINEMAS refusing to screen my film KHATRA (DANGEROUS) becos it’s theme is LESBIAN ,and this after Supreme Court repealed section 377 and censor board already passed .it is a clear cut ANTI stand of their managements against #LGBT community (sic)," read a tweet.

Another said, "I request not only the #LGBT community but also everyone to stand up against the management of @_PVRcinemas and @INOXCINEMAS for their ANTI #LGBT stand ..This is an insult to human rights (sic)."

The film is slated to release on April 8.