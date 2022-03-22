Ram Gopal Varma reviews Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, says 'Old Bollywood brutally killed'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ DIRECTOR__RGV The Kashmir Files released on March 11

The Kashmir Files continues to be the topic of curiosity among the viewers. After releasing on March 11, it is on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films that have been released during COVID. Many from the film industry have also hailed its success, including Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Hansal Mehta and many others. The recent filmmaker to hail the success of The Kashmir Files is Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his outspoken opinions on social media.

Varma shared a series of tweets and expressed his opinion on The Kashmir Files. "On March 11th 2022 , DADASAHEB PHALKE’s old BOLLYWOOD was brutally killed by #kashmirifiles in order to give birth to a new VIVEK AGNIHOTRI’s BOLLYWOOD ..In years to come all film people will be dying to get honoured with VIVEK AGNIHOTRI AWARD (sic)."

He also said, "Top 7 production houses of Bollywood will cease to be at the top and will lose their control on the film industry because #kashmirifiles proved that anyone from anywhere can come to sit on top which is ultimate democratisation of cinema (sic)."

He continued further, "More than anything else #KashmiriFiles has forced BOLLYWOOD to take audiences seriously and not anymore presume them to be mind less dumbos who will only see Masala films check link (sic)."

Varma said that the film industry is silent on the success of The Kashmir Files because they are "scared."

He also wrote bout The Kashmir Files breaking the myths in the film industry.

He said that The Kashmir Files has set new benchmarks.

Earlier, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri had said that he has more material to make a series on the exodus of Hindus from the Kashmir Valley. The movie is running tax-free in various states in India and stars Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi among others in starring roles.