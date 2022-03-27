Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni pens note for RRR actor on his birthday with sweet pic ft. Jr NTR & others

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UPASANAKAMINENIKONIDELA On the occasion of Ram Charan's birthday, his wife Upasana shared a photo with him.

Superstar Ram Charan who is soaking in the success of his latest release RRR turned a year older on Sunday (March 27). After breaking many records with the SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, the actor was seen celebrating his 37th birthday with his wife Upasana Kamineni, his RRR co-star Jr Ntr, SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya and their respective wives. Upasana took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his birthday celebration. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my Mr C. & My sweetest @pranathi_nandamuri #famjam."

Take a look:

The picture screams happiness as they all are seen posing for the camera. In no time the epost was bombarded with reactions and sweet wishes from their fans and well-wishers. One of them wrote, "Can't take my eyes off for this beautiful Portrait click...#Worth it." Another said, "Happiest birthday to you my dearest cherry bava garu ......"

Meanwhile one of Upasana's videos has been going viral on social media platforms in which she can be seen cheering for her husband Ram Charan while watching his film RRR in the theatre. She was spotted throwing the papers at the screen during the film's popular song 'Naatu Naatu.'

Also read: Saturday Box Office: 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR shows its magic, 'The Kashmir Files' remains excellent

For the unversed, RRR was released on March 25. Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The movie also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Also read: Ram Charan on birthday thank audience for 'RRR' success: I humbly accept this amazing b'day gift