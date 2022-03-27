Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Saturday Box Office: 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR shows its magic, 'The Kashmir Files' remains excellent

The box office on Friday saw a clash between SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead and Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files.' The film did wonders on its first day and set the cash registers ringing! The movie earned Rs 223 crore worldwide on day one of its releases and minted Rs 156 crore on its opening day in India. On the other hand, Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' that has been going on quite strong recently entered the Rs 200 crore club. Looking at the grand earnings on day 1, fans were excited to see what day 2 enfolds for the film. Well, it seems that RRR is unstoppable as the business on Saturday was up by 20-25% range resulting in collections of 23-23.50 crore nett.

According to a report in Box Office India, "RRR (Hindi) did very good business on Saturday with collections of 23-23.50 crore nett which will take the film to 42.50 crore nett in two days. The growth on day two will come out in the 20-25% range which is very good for a which is doing strong business in mass areas."

While for The Kashmir Files, the report added, "The Kashmir Files was excellent on its third Saturday with collections in the 7.50 crore nett range which is 65-70% up from the previous day. The film has now collected around 217.50 crore nett and should easily cross the 225 crore nett mark after the third weekend."

Meanwhile, sharing the collections of the first day, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "'RRR' SMASHES ALL RECORDS ON DAY 1... OVERTAKES 'BAAHUBALI 2'... 'RRR' IS NOW NO. 1 OPENER OF INDIAN CINEMA... WORLDWIDE Day 1 biz [Gross BOC]: ₹ 223 cr SS RAJAMOULI IS COMPETING WITH HIMSELF... #RRR OFFICIAL POSTER..."

While for Anupam Kher starrer film, he wrote, "#TheKashmirFiles is impacted due to #RRR + reduction of screens and shows... Biz should jump on [third] Sat and Sun... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr. Total: ₹ 211.83 cr. #India biz."

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The movie also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Coming back to The Kashmir Files, the hard-hitting drama revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and also stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.