Image Source : INSTA/RAKULPREETSINGH Rakul Preet Singh invents a new dish after burning pancakes, leaves brother & fans ROFLing | VIDEO

Now that people are staying at home without the presence of maids or cooks, they have started doing household chores along with their work. Not only this, but many of us during our free time has tried our hands-on experimenting with new dishes. Well, the name of Rakul Preet Singh has been added to the list now. In a recent video that was shared by her brother Aman on Instagram, the actress can be seen preparing pancakes in the kitchen. However, this does not go well and the dish gets burnt after which says that she's made a 'pancake scramble.' She scrapes the bottom of the pan to get the burnt pieces off it. The video left not just Aman but also many of her fans roll on the floor laughing.

The video was shared by Aman on his Instagram handle and was re-shared by Rakul on her stories. Alongside the caption, he wrote, "Thank god I said no to pancakes when @rakulpreet asked me this morning." He asks, "Didi, ye kya banaya aapne?" to which she replies, "I didn't want to put too much oil so..."

Have a look at the hilarious video here:

The video left her followers in splits who took it to the comments section and pour in laughing emojis. A fan commented, "Awesome dish didi," while another one wrote, "You brother and sister are so cute."

Rakul is quite active on social media and has a lot of times shared pictures with her brother. On the occasion of Brother's Day, she shared a photo of them and wrote, "Happy brothers day to my one and only crazy one @aman01offl ! Ur my madness , my entertainment, my strength and my mowgli! Love ya."

On his birthday, Rakul posted a throwback photo from Maldives and captioned it, "Happpppiest bdayyyyy to my little monster , my non stop entertainment , my mowgli may you grow up and start listening to everything your sister says may you get her lots of gifts , may you learn how to share ur food ! Then I promise I will love you more than I already do my little crackpot ! Have the best of everything muahhhh."

On the professional front, Rakul's last screen appearance was in 'Sardar Ka Grandson' with Arjun Kapoor and Neena Gupta. Apart from that, she has a number of Bollywood and South projects in line. She will be playing a crucial role in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film, 'Thank God.' Apart from that she also has 'MayDay' featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan starrer 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.