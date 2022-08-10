Raksha Bandhan first movie review: Twinkle Khanna bets Akshay's film will not let you leave theatre dry-eyed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Raksha Bandhan first movie review

Raksha Bandhan first movie review: Akshay Kumar's film is all set to hit theatres on August 11 (Thursday) and interestingly the first review of the film is already out by none other than Akshay's wife and author Mrs. Funnybones aka Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle on Wednesday took to Instagram and penned a long note sharing her experience of watching the Aanand L Rai directorial. She at length expressed how the film made her laugh in the first half and cry in the second half.

She wrote, "Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second. A movie about the India we all pretend doesn’t exist. A reality that we wish didn’t exist. We have changed terms, from ‘dowry’ to ‘gifts’ but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large. The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together."

"The challenge with altering mindsets is that these conversations circulate largely among the already-converted. It’s perhaps only cinema that has the power to burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board," she added.

Twinkle concluded by saying, "Raksha Bandhan may make you smile and crack up, but I dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed :)"

Take a look at her post below:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Twinkle's followers bombarded her post with sweet messages in the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Hahahahahah too good..waittttiiingggg." Another said, "Super hit movie." A user also shared, "Excited to watch the film."

About Raksha Bandhan

Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films. Apart from Akshay, Raksha Bandhan also stars Bhumi Pednekar. Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as Khiladi Kumar's sisters.

Watch the trailer of the film below:

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

Akshay Kumar has a busy year ahead with an impressive lineup of films. Apart from Raksha Bandhan, he will also be seen in action-adventure drama Ram Setu. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Satyadev and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles. He also has OMG 2, Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan. South actor Suriya will be seen in a guest appearance role. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff and an untitled project with Parineeti Chopra is also in his kitty.

Latest Entertainment News