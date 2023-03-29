Rajkummar Rao recounts memories with Sushant Singh Rajput during Kai Po Che: ‘we all miss him dearly’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao recounts memories with Sushant

Rajkummar Rao, Sushant Singh Rajput and Amit Sadh starred in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che. The film was released in 2013 and it marked Sushant's Bollywood debut. In a recent interview, Rajkummar recalled his memories of the film and how the three actors had the best time shooting it.

Speaking to Humans of Bombay, the Stree actor said, "Kai Po Che was the film that put me on posters all over the city and of course, it was my film with Sushant, who we all miss dearly and I have very fond memories of that film."

He further shared that the trio had a great camaraderie and they used to laugh for anything. "Before we started filming, on the sets, and even during promotions, the three of us would just laugh out loud for anything. There’s one interview, I don’t know if you can find it somewhere, the whole interview all of us are just laughing. We would just give half a line’s answer and for five minutes we would just keep laughing. Very very fond memories of Kai Po Che," said Rao.

Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Amit Sadh also remembered him. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor was quizzed about whether such a day reminds the team of the harsh truth about Sushant’s absence. He said, "Yes, it’s the bitter truth, and no one has forgotten him. I celebrate him through movies and keep his memories alive inside me."

The actor also spoke about working with Sushant and Rajkummar Rao, saying, "We all were raw, new, and with the fire inside us to perform. We had a fantastic director, Gattu, steering our energies and putting them to use best. What motivates me is the lessons of the tremendous collaborating spirit of different people who came together to make a heartwarming story."

