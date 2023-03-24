Rajkummar Rao reacts to plastic surgery rumours, says 'Nahi bhaiyya, koi plastic surgery nahi hui'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rajkummar Rao's fan page uploads

One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao is currently buzy promoting hi movie 'Bheed'. The movie depicts the hard-hitting reality of social disparity at the times when borders were drawn within the country. The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer is a story of the time when migrant workers were stranded without necessities, trying to find their way home in the middle of a nationwide lockdown.

Recently, Rajkummar appeared on the talk show of Siddharth Kannan where he answered some many questions about him. In the interview, the actor was shown a comment which a fan asked, "Has Rajkummar Rao undergone plastic surgery?” Rajkummar denied that he underwent any plastic surgery and instead said, “Nahi bhaiyya, koi plastic surgery nahi hue (No, there was no plastic surgery).” The actor was further asked about his reaction to such rumours and he replied, "Kuch nahi smile aati hai chehre pe. Nice, log baat kar rahe hai (Nothing, I just smile. People are talking)."

While Bheed is being appreciated by the audience, there has been buzz that the Central Board of Film Certification has asked the makers to remove a few scenes from the movie. Talking about the movie, director Anubhav shared, "Bheed is a story of the most perilous times which changed everything for humanity. The key objective of shooting the film in black and white was to showcase how the visuals of the social disparity during India’s Lockdown were strikingly similar to what people went through during the 1947 India partition. This story is about people whose lives changed in a snap and the colors from their lives were lost when the border was drawn within the country.”

Rajkummar Rao won the National Film Award for Best Actor for the biopic Shahid, directed by Hansal Mehta. He played lawyer and human rights activist Shahid Azmi, who was assassinated in 2010 in Mumbai. Last year, he was praised for his performance as a closeted police officer in Badhaai Do.

He will be next seen in the Dharma Productions film Mr And Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor. He is also starring in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's upcoming period drama series Guns & Gulaabs. Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav are also part of the Netflix series.

