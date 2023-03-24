Pooja Bhatt tests positive for Covid-19, requests people to wear mask

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@POOJAB1972 Pooja Bhatt's Instagram upload

Actor-director Pooja Bhatt, took to her social media handles to inform people that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She advised everyone to mask up saying the deadly virus is still very much around and can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. She shared the news while reacting to a video of kids banging utensils to ‘drive away’ coronavirus in 2020 during the first wave.

Taking to her Twitter handle, she wrote, “And exactly 3 yrs later, I have tested positive for the first time. Mask up people! Covid is still very much around & can get to you despite being fully vaccinated. Hopefully, I shall be back on my feet soon.”

Reacting to the news, Pooja's friends and followers wished her a speedy recovery on Twitter. As filmmaker Onir wished Pooja, “Get well soon Pooja. sending you love and good energy,” she responded to him, saying, “Ahhh! Thank you Onir!” When a Twitter user wrote to her, “Be well soon, Pooja. Binge on anything and everything it’s a free pass!” she replied with laughing emojis, “thankfully I have no appetite!” Another user wrote, “Dang! Get well soon! And welcome to our group of ‘experienced’ ones! My friend said she had her best ideas during the forced quarantine.” Replying to the user, Pooja wrote, “Yes nothing like a reminder of one’s mortality to have the best thoughts.”

There has been a surge in the case of the coronavirus and several actors have contracted the novel virus. Earlier, actor-politician Kirron Kher had been diagnosed positive for Covid. She tweeted, “I have tested positive for Covid. So anyone who has come in contact with me please get yourself tested.”

Pooja was last seen in a thriller, 'Chup: Revenge of The Artist'. She was earlier seen in Mahesh Bhatt's film 'Sadak 2' and a web show 'Bombay Begums'. She made her acting debut at age 17, in 1989 with Daddy, and is known for her work in films like 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', 'Sadak', 'Zakhm', and 'Border'.

Also Read: Emraan Hashmi Birthday: Throwback to the songs that prove his films have the best music

Also Read: Are Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha ROKAFIED? Politician reacts to dating rumours

Latest Entertainment News