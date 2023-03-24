Are Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha ROKAFIED? Politician reacts to dating rumours

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PARINEETI.CHOPRA.LOVE Parineeti Chopra's fan page upload

Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha sparked dating rumours after being spotted together on lunch and dinner dates. The politician and Parineeti had a dinner date the previous night, March 23, followed by a lunch date. The photos and videos shared by the paparazzi showed the duo coming out of a restaurant together. Social media has gone crazy ever since the rumours have been doing the rounds.

Now a new video is going viral of Raghav answering the paps about his relationship with Parineeti. When asked about their rumoured romance Raghav was seen blushing and said, “Aap mujhse raajneeti ke sawaal kariye, Parineeti ke sawaal na kariye (Please ask me questions about politics, not Parineeti)”. When the paps pushed a bit to know if they are getting married or not the AAP leader said, "Denge Jawab". The way Raghav was blushing, it definitely hinted towards something. The cute video has taen over the internet since then.

On Thursday, Parineeti Chopra was spotted alongside AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The duo was spotted together after a lunch date. They both left the restaurant in the same car. Parineeti, who was dressed casually in a black tee and black trousers, smiled at the paparazzi waiting to capture the pair. A day ago, they were spotted in Mumbai at a fancy restaurant. Both were dressed in white, while Parineeti opted for checkered pants and Raghav chose beige linen ones. They also waved to the paparazzi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Uunchai along with the legendary ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Sarika, and Boman Irani. Next, the actress will be seen in Capsule Gill alongside Akshay Kumar. The film is based on the real-life story of additional chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill, who helped in the rescue of people when a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, was flooded. She also has Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila, starring popular Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh. The film marks Parineeti and Diljit's first ever collaboration.

Also Read: Jubilee trailer OUT: Vikramditya Motwane's drama takes back to early years of Bollywood | Watch

Also Read: Aditya Roy Kapoor BREAKS silence on wedding plans amid rumours of dating Ananya Panday

Latest Entertainment News