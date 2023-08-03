Rajkummar Rao believes Shah Rukh Khan defines 90s Bollywood, calls him 'most jawan of our times'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rajkummar Rao and Shah Rukh Khan

The makers for RajKummar Rao and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Guns & Gulaabs' recently unveiled the trailer for their most anticipated web series. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s upcoming Netflix series feeds off the unadulterated nostalgia for the 90s. Speaking at the trailer launch event, Rajkummar expressed his love for Shah Rukh Khan and credited him as the one star who defined 90s Bollywood for him.

On being asked about the actor who defined the 90s era for him, RajKummar replied, "There is one and only Shah Rukh Khan. He is the most jawan actor of our times.” SRK’s next film is titled Jawan and is scheduled to hit theatres next month. While talking to ANI, RajKummar added, "Everything that he (Shah Rukh Khan) has done from ‘Dil Se’, ‘DDLJ’ to ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, everything that he has done I love all of them."

Sharing his experience of working with Dulquer Salmaan and Gulshan Devaiah, RajKummar shared, "It was amazing, both are very good actors and when there are good actors, your job becomes a lot easier because you know they are all there and you’ll make the scene better together."

About Guns and Gulaabs

Set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj, the series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties. 'The Family Man' creators Raj and DK have helmed the show. The trailer was launched at an event in New Delhi on Wednesday by the makers and cast. 'Guns and Gulaabs' also stars Adarsh Gourav, T.J. Bhanu, Gulshaan Devaiah and the late Satish Kaushik.

Immersed in the ‘90s, Guns & Gulaabs paints a wild, wild world in cinemascope where a high-stakes deal unfolds. Against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. Adding to this, a trio of schoolmates experience the sweet innocence that comes with growing up in a small town, replete with heartbreaks, betrayal, and a world of firsts, a statement read. The series will be out on Netflix on August 18.

