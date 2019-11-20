Happy Birthday Rajkumar Hirani: Munna Bhai MBBS to 3 Idiots, 5 movies of the director you can watch

Counted amongst one of the well-known filmmakers, Rajkumar Hirani has won a lot of awards for his films. He was born in a Sindhi family in Nagpur and practiced theatre in his early college days. Known for his hard-work, Hirani earlier worked as an editor in the Fevicol and Kinectic Luna advertisements. He made his debut in the Bollywood industry through 2003 released comedy-drama Munnabhai M.B.B.S, a film featuring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in leading roles. Ever since then, there has been no looking back and the director has been giving many hit and popular films making him win many national awards. On his 57th birthday today, let's take a look at 5 of his best films which you can watch on loop.

1. Munnabhai M.B.B.S

The film which released in the year 2003 featured Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Sunil Dutt and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. It shared a social message and was well-received by the public.

2. Lage Raho Munnabhai

It was the sequel to Munnabhai M.B.B.S and released in 2006 and had Arshad, Sanjay and Vidya Balan in crucial roles. The film raised awareness on the ideals of the fathe rof the nation-- Mahatma Gandhi.

3. 3 Idiots

The path-breaking film came out in the year 2009 and shared stories of engineering college students. Not only this, it even showed an increase in the competition in education. The film had Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani and Sharman Joshi playing the pivotal roles.

4. PK

It came out in the year 2014 and featured Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput in lead roles. The film revolved around a man who was an alien who observes various dimensions and malpractises going on Earth.

5. Sanju

A tribute to Sanjay Dutt, the 2018 released film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. It touched many lives as the film revolved around the real-life story of Sanju abab.

