Raj Kundra calls Rakhi Sawant 'only real person in Bollywood', says 'she stood up for what's right'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT2511 Rakhi Sawant and Raj Kundra caught up at Shamita Shetty's birthday bash

Highlights Raj Kundra was arrested in July last year, jailed and was grated bail in September

He was allegedly involved in 'production and publication' of porn videos through apps

At the time of Raj's arrest, Rakhi Sawant had supported him and Shilpa Shetty

Raj Kundra has been embroiled in a pornography case. Allegations pertaining to Raj's involvement in the 'distribution and publication of porn videos' through various apps led to his arrest and he spent around two months in jail before getting bail from the court. After getting relief, Raj has maintained a low profile and isn't active on social media. He is not even seen giving pictures to the paparazzi anymore. The businessman, and the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was recently seen at the birthday party of Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty, who is also his sister-in-law.

Apart from Shamita's family members, celebrities who were part of the get-together were Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants. Rakhi Sawant also joined in with her 'husband' Ritesh Singh. From the party, Rakhi shared a video on social media which features her with Raj Kundra. Raj is seen appreciating Rakhi and he says, "This is the only real person in Bollywood and I love her. She is the only person who has stood up for what's right."

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, Rakhi wrote, "Raj Kundra bhai u r rockstar you are the best husband best father best human being (sic)."

Another video from the party shows Rakhi with Shilpa.

When Raj was under arrest and jailed, Rakhi had supported him and Shilpa on various instances. Speaking to the paparazzi, Rakhi had asked Shilpa to resume shoot of Super Dancer 4, from which the latter had taken a short break at the time of her husband's arrest. She repeatedly told the paparazzi that she thinks that Raj is being unfairly targeted because he is Shilpa’s husband and a business tycoon. In another outing, Rakhi said that Raj Kundra should not be judged for his profession.

In December last year, Raj claimed he has never been involved in the production and distribution of pornographic content in his life. In a statement, Raj said the entire episode was nothing but a “witch hunt". He also said that he has already been pronounced guilty by the media, and he wishes his privacy is not intruded anymore with this continued “media trial".