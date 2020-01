Ritu Nanda was born on October 30, 1948

Raj Kapoor's daughter and Shweta Bacchan's mother-in-law Ritu Nanda passed away on January 14 early morning. She was reported to be suffering from cancer for a long time now before she breathed last on January 14. The news of her demise was confirmed by her brother and veteran actor Randhir Kapoor. Rishi Kapoor's wife Neetu Kapoor also took to her Instagram to share a picture with Ritu Nanda.

Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, "My dearest may your soul Rest In Peace"