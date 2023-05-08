Raghav Juyal finally reveals the truth about his relationship with Shehnaaz Gill

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAGHAVJUYAL,SHEHNAAZGILL Raghav Juyal reveals the truth about his love life

Raghav Juyal and Shehnaaz Gill have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. Their alleged romance sent fans into a frenzy. Dating rumours emerged after Salman was seen indirectly teasing the duo and indicating that the two might have a connection during the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer launch. Raghav has now spoken openly about his rumoured romance with Shehnaaz Gill.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, the choreographer-dancer said, "No, no truth at all. Bhai (actor Salman Khan) ne usko bola and uska mere pe chal raha hai." He added, "When you spend almost three to four months shooting for a movie, dosti yaari ho jaati hai. Shehnaaz ki dikkat ye hai ki usne Bigg Boss 13 (she participated in the show in 2019) kiya hai. The audience is invested in their (the participants’) personal life for three months, so it becomes like a drug and they want that drug even after the show ends. I have travelled and spent time with others as well, lekin uske saath logon ko drama create karna tha. I don’t know what it is! Dukh hota hai, bechari."

He further went on to say, "I’m like bhai (referring to Khan), single. I’m shooting day and night. My focus is on my films. I’m not even able to go back home (Dehradun). Earlier when I used to do TV, I would work for a certain number of months and then go back home. That used to be my lifestyle. Now that I’m doing films and I’m new, there’s a lot to be done. Waqt hi nahin milta. (And) Ladkiyon ko chahiye waqt - ‘Baby ne khana khaya’ - and wo main kar nahin paata. Time hi nahin milta."

For the unversed, at the trailer launch event for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, during a fun banter among the stars, Salman Khan asked Shehnaaz to move on and hinted about a chemistry that he noticed on the sets of the film without taking any names. He said, "Main keh raha hoon move on kar jao", to which Shenaaz replied, "Kar gayi hoon (I have moved on)". Salman further added, "And Shehnaaz, I want you to move on. Kyuki mujhe aise lag raha hai… And I notice all these things. If I can notice this about me, then I can notice this about all of you also… Actually, I shouldn’t say much."

