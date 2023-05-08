Bandaa trailer: Manoj Bajpayee takes on a corrupt godman in this gripping courtroom-drama

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ZEE5 Manoj Bajpayee takes on a corrupt godman

Manoj Bajpayee is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Bandaa. On Monday, the trailer for the courtroom drama was released, showcasing Bajpayee's role as a lawyer who is determined to fight against a powerful godman and bring justice to a girl who was assaulted by him.

The trailer reveals that the film is inspired by true events and is packed with intense emotions. Bajpayee as a lawyer, brings his A-game in the trailer, as he puts forth his best effort to ensure that justice is served. Additionally, the trailer sets the tone for the godman and his followers, creating an intriguing atmosphere.

Taking to its YouTube channel, ZEE5 shared the two-minute, 14-second trailer. The caption read, "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, An ordinary lawyer is out to fight an extraordinary case! But can he win against a powerful godman accused of assaulting a minor and deliver justice to the victim? Find out in Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, A ZEE5 Original Film inspired by true events. Premieres 23rd May 2023."

Manoj Bajpayee also took to his Instagram account to share the trailer. His caption read, "One ordinary Man. One God man. And one extraordinary case. Witness the trial that captured the nation's attention, in #BandaaOnZEE5. Premieres 23rd May."

The Manoj Bajpayee starrer is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and produced by Zee Studios along with Bhanushali Studios. The courtroom-drama is heading for an OTT release on ZEE5. On April 23, 2023, the OTT platform for the film was announced. The movie will release on May 23.

