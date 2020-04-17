Quarantine Love: Rajkummar Rao giving girlfriend Patralekhaa haircut will make you miss your partner

Among the various B'town couples who are spending time during the coronavirus lockdown together, there is actor Rajkummar Rao who seems to have discovered a latent talent as a hairstylist thanks to the lockdown! On Friday, his ladylove, actress Patralekhaa, shared a funny video on Instagram where he can be seen trimming her hair. Tagging her boyfriend, the actress captioned: "Jahan chah wahan raah (when there is a will there is a way)."

With salons shut due to lockdown, it seems Patralekhaa chose her boyfriend to give her a haircut. The video is receiving love from B-Towners as well as fans. The video of the same was shared by Patralekhaa on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, "जहाँ चाह वहाँ राह @rajkummar_rao." Have a look for yourself:

Fatima Sana Shaikh commented: "Awwwlee" Aditi Rao Hydari reacted: "OMG." Hinting at their relationship, a fan used the name of Rajkummar Rao's film "Trapped" and wrote: "Rajkummar sir is finally trapped at the right place." Reminding him of his character Vicky in the film "Stree", another fan commented: "Our Bickey Bhaiya is an all-rounder!" Another curious fan wanted to know whether the lovebirds are locked down with each other amid the lockdown and asked: "You guys in live in?"

Well, not just with scissors or trimmers, Rajkummar Rao is also good with the camera! Yesterday, Patralekhaa shared a throwback photo of her sizzling in a white bikini in the sea and informed fans that the photo has been clicked by Rajkummar Rao.

On the work front, the National Award-winning actor has his kitty full with movies like Dinesh Vijan's "Roohi Afzana", Anurag Basu's "Ludo" and Hansal Mehta's "Chhalaang" among others.

-With IANS inputs

