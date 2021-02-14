Image Source : INSTAGARM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNT Pulwama Attack: Akshay Kumar-Kartik Aaryan & other Bollywood celebs pay tribute to martyrs

February 14, 2021 mark the two years since the Pulwama attack took place. Several Bollywood actors, including Akshay Kumar, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, and Rajkummar Rao on Sunday paid tributes to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack and said the country will forever remain indebted to the Bravehearts. Many Bollywood celebrities remembered the attacks in which forty CRPF personnel were killed which was carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama.



Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and shared a picture of the martyrs. "Remembering our bravehearts of #PulwamaAttack, we will always remain indebted for your supreme sacrifice," the 53-year-old actor tweeted.

Dhawan shared the same image on Instagram and captioned "Jai Hind".

Actor Kartik Aaryan prayed for the families of those who were killed in the terrorist attack.

"On this day, two years back, 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives for our nation in Pulwama attack. Prayers for the brave souls and their families. We'll always be in debt of yours," the actor tweeted.

Rao took to the microblogging site and wrote, "My heartfelt tribute to all our martyred brothers"

"Rest In Power Bravehearts of Pulwama!" actor Suniel Shetty wrote.

"India will Always Remember Your Sacrifice In #PulwamaAttack #JaiHind, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted.

Last year, as a tribute to the martyrs a memorial was inaugurated at CRPF's Training Centre at Lethpora camp in Pulwama. It is inscribed with names along with the photographs of all 40 jawans who died in the Pulwama terror attack and it also has the motto of the CRPF - "Seva and Nishtha" (Service and Loyalty).