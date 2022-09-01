Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran marries popular actress Mahalakshmi; see wedding pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVINDAR CHANDRASEKARAN Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran is a popular name in the south industry who has produced films like Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma and Murungaikai Chips among a few others under his Libra Productions banner. Ravindar on Thursday took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures as he tied the knot with actress Mahalakshmi. Reportedly, the couple married in an intimate wedding ceremony which took place at 11 am in the presence of close family members and friends. Sharing the pictures, Ravindar penned a heartfelt note.

Mahalakshmi is a popular actress known for her roles in television serials like Vani Rani, Office, Chellamay, Uthiripookkal and Oru Kai Osai. She also shared the wedding pictures on her Instagram handle. "I am lucky to have you in my life.. You fill up my life with your warm love.. Love you Ammu," she captioned the post.

Indeed the pictures screamed happiness as the duo looked like a match made in heaven. Both of them were dressed in traditional attires. Mahalakshmi looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red saree. She completed the look with heavy jewels.

Several celebrities took to the comments section and congratulated the newlywed couple. Neelima Esai wrote, "Congratulations. god bless." Divya Shridhar commented, "Congratulations dear." Another user said, "Congrats dear."

For the unversed, Mahalakshmi was previously married to Anil but divorced him due to various issues in 2019. She also has a son from her previous wedding.

