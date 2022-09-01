Disha Patani ups hotness quotient in new photos after Tiger Shroff announces he is SINGLE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DISHA PATANI/TIGER SHROFF Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani never fails to surprise her fans with her jaw-dropping pictures and videos. From casual wear to elaborate gowns and bikinis, Disha has managed to surprise her fans with her excellent dressing sense. She has not just set some major fitness goals in the industry but has also impressed the fashion police with her sartorial sense. On Thursday, the actress set the internet ablaze after she shared a series of pictures of herself. Dressed in the black latex dress Disha aced the sultry look and looked every inch gorgeous. She was seen flaunting her curves as she donned the bodycon dress.

Disha's post was bombarded with epic comments from her fans and followers. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff commented, "Stunnnnnning!!" One of them wrote, "So beautiful looking." Another said, "OMG." Disha's post came hours after Koffee With Karan season 7's latest episode premiered. In the episode, Tiger spoke about the kind of relationship he shares with Disha Patani. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a few years but in the recent episode, Tiger chose to call Disha his "friend" and said that he is "single".

When Karan probed him about dating Disha, the 'War' star said: "I'm just very good friends just like I always have been." To which Karan replied by saying: "You can't use that line anymore, Tiger."

"You all made Bastian become the hottest restaurant because every Sunday we saw you in and out to a point I was like, 'This is like a routine. Tiger and Disha are at Bastian every Sunday,'" Karan said as he further teased him.

Undeterred, Tiger firmly stood his ground as he said: "We like eating the same food. Maybe that's why we go to that restaurant together." He then set the record straight by commenting on their breakup rumours: "Well, there's been speculation on us for a very long time. We've always maintained we are amazing friends and that's what it is today (sic)," Tiger said.

When Karan pushed him for the last time asking if he's single now, Tiger replied, "Yeah, I think so."

Disha Patani's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Disha was last seen in Ek Villain Returns 2. She will next be seen in Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller.

-with IANS inputs

