Priyanka Chopra shares parents' throwback pic from army days, pays tribute to fallen heroes on Memorial Day

International star Priyanka Chopra is currently quarantining with her singer husband Nick Jonas at their Los Angeles home amid coronavirus pandemic. Her social media activity just like many other celebrities has increased during the course of this time. She has been keeping herself busy and sharing with fans what her routine looks like. On Memorial Day, the actress paid tribute to the fallen military heroes by sharing an Instagram post which included a photo of her parents Ashok Chopra and Madhu Chopra clad in uniforms. Not only this she even shared a post of how both her mother and father were a part of the Indian Army.

Sharing the monochromatic portrait of her parents on Instagram, The Sky Is Pink actress​ wrote alongside, "Both my parents served in the Indian Army... and maybe that’s why I feel such a kinship with military families all over the world. Today let’s think of all the fallen heroes that have given their lives in service to protect our freedom."

Even Nick Jonas paid tribute and wrote on Twitter, "Today we remember our fallen heroes. Thank you to the service members and their families who have given their everything for our country. #MemorialDay."

Today we remember our fallen heroes. Thank you to the service members and their families who have given their everything for our country. #MemorialDay — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) May 25, 2020

The duo is also celebrating the two years of being together today. On the occasion, PeeCee shared an adorable photo taken on their first date alongside a caption reading, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights."

On the other hand, Nick Jonas also recalled the day when the two started dating and shared an adorable photo on Instagram. He wrote, "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years."

Professionally, the actress was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. She will be next seen in the Hindi adaptation of The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

