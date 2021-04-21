Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA JONAS Priyanka Chopra misses husband Nick Jonas, shares cute picture from 'the place where time stands still'

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable picture of herself posing with her husband-singer Nick Jonas to express just how much she is missing him. The actor, who is currently in London due to her professional commitments, took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture of the couple. Well, Priyanka and Nick could not take their eyes off each other as they posed in a garden. Meanwhile, Nick is in the US. He was seen participating as a judge on The Voice.

Priyanka tagged the location as "The Place Where Time Stands Still." The actress captioned the picture, "Miss you so much my (love)." In the throwback picture, Nick is looking into Priyanka's eyes as she flashes her million-dollar smile. They posed in a beautiful garder with fairy lights in the background.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick walked the red carpet of the BAFTA awards together, where the actress was a presenter. Priyanka looked drop-dead-gorgeous as she walked the red carpet at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts awards along with her American pop singer. The couple stirred love in the air at the red carpet.

Bafta's official Twitter handle shared a love soaked picture of the couple from the red carpet. The caption read, "Red heart is in the air at the #EEBAFTAs as @priyankachopra and @NickJona arrive! Priyanka will be presenting an award later tonight."

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's 'love is in the air' moment at BAFTA 2021 red carpet; see pic

They also announced the Oscar nominations a few weeks ago.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in an elaborate three-day wedding celebration at Jodhpur in December 2018. It was both a white wedding and a grand Punjabi wedding ceremony where both sides of the families participated and had fun. They followed Christian and Hindu marriage customs and traditions.