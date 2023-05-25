Priyanka Chopra's latest BTS Citadel video involves 'blood, sweat, stunt and tears' | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra

One of the busiest actors, Priyanka Chopra who is currently seen in the web series Citadel, had a long illustrious career in the entertainment industry. The actress wants to push herself as an actor and do as many diverse roles in Hollywood as she did in Bollywood. Citadel, the high-octane action series, portrays Priyanka in a never-seen-before spy avatar where the actress does massive stunts. The adrenaline-fueled action sequences blend beautifully with the hot chemistry of PeeCee and Richard Madden on the screen. It makes the base of an enthralling series that will only get interesting with each episode. As the show inches closer to its finale episode, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a behind the scene video and also penned a gratitude note for her stunt artists

PeeCee dropped the video, where she was heard, "tell me your job is glamorous, without telling me that your job is glamorous’. The video then features Priyanka's blood-donned face, her make-up and action shots. She wrote, "Blood, sweat, and tears, literally. So grateful for the brilliant stunt coordinators on @citadelonprime @don_thai , @jyou10 and @nikkipowell114 you made doing my own stunts feel like a cake walk. Wait, what, Kidding! There was nothing easy about that but having you and your excellent team around made me feel so safe."

"Thank you!! Also Special thanks to my amazing stunt double @neeshnation, who did all the falling/landing (the tuff stuff) on my behalf, Couldn’t have done this without you all. Season finale this week... PS: wait for the end. That’s @jyou10 as usual hyping me #BTS."

About Citadel

The titular independent global spy agency was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. Priyanka and Richard's character remain hidden under cover unaware of their part until one night, when Richard's character is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason (Richard) seeks out his former partner, Nadia (Priyanka), and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan. This romantic comedy-drama was written and directed by James C. Strouse and serves as an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The film premiered in the United States on May 5, 2023, and received mixed reviews.

