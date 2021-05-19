Priyanka Chopra increases Covid donation amount to $3 million, procures 500 oxygen concentrators

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRAJONAS Priyanka Chopra increases Covid donation amount to $3 million

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has been actively raising funds to help India battle the second wave of Covid19. The actress started a fundraiser and has been able to collect more than $1 million that is being used to procure oxygen cylinders, concentrators and other things for the patients. She has even raised the target to $3 million (Rs 22 cr). People have been struggling for medical assistance as the number of cases is increasing alarmingly. Taking to her Instagram stories, PeeCee gave an update about the fundraiser.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Your contributions are making things happen. Here's a quick update. With funds received so far, we've procured around 500 oxygen concentrators which means providing more than 2500 patients with oxygen supply each month." She added, "Manpower for 10 vaccination centres which will help over 6000 people to get vaccinated over a span of 2 months. 422 oxygen cylinders each of which has a capacity of 6000 litres of oxygen."

Priyanka also expressed her gratitude for those who contributed. She said, "Thank you to every single one of you who have donated and made these actions possible... please know that you have helped save lives. With your support, we've now accelerated our fundraiser to $3 million (22 cr INR)."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRAJONAS Priyanka Chopra increases Covid donation amount to million

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Nick thanked those who donated said 'we are better together.' The actress wrote, "Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. @nickjonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world. Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process.

All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more. We can all continue to help so let’s not stop here. We’re raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too."

On the other hand, Nick Jonas wrote, "Thank you for your overwhelming support. With the combined efforts of over 14,000+ donors from across the globe, we have reached our goal of raising $1 Million to support the people of India as they battle the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Whether you donated or helped us spread the word, you have proven once again that we are better when we work together, so let’s not stop here. We are raising our fundraising target to $3 Million to continue to provide aid to those who need it most."

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has many International projects in the pipeline including films like The Matrix 4, Text For You, Citadel, Sheela and others. On the other hand, her husband Nick Jonas recently released his studio album 'Spaceman'. As an actor, he has appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Midway, and Chaos Walking. He is also judging the latest season of singing reality show The Voice.