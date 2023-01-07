Priyanka Chopra hosts screening of Oscar-shortlisted Last Film Show in LA | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DAVIDDUBINSKY Priyanka Chopra in LA with the cast of Last FIlm Show

Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted a screening of the Last Film Show in LA ahead of the Oscars nominations announcement on January 24. Gujarati film Chhello Show or Last Film Show was India's official entry to the upcoming Oscars and has made it to the 95th Academy Awards shortlist with 14 other titles, including Pakistan's Joyland. At the screening event, Priyanka met with the lead actor Bhavin Rabari and also spoke about the film and people's love for cinema, which is also the underlying theme of the Last Film Show.

Priyanka Chopra's warm gesture for Last Film Show team

Priyanka Chopra invited the team of the Last Film Show to LA and hosted a screening of the film at her LA home. The film’s director Pan Nalin and lead actor Bhavin Rabari were in attendance. Producer David Dubinsky, who attended the event, shared pictures and videos from the time on social media. Priyanka was dressed in a black outfit. She went down memory lane and shared some anecdotes about cinema and viewing. Bhavin, the lead actor of the film, was seen in the video as Priyanka. They interacted in front of those gathered.

Last Film Show in Oscars race

Apart from Last Film Show, other 14 titles in the running for the coveted Oscars trophy are: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Close (Belgium), The Blue Caftan (Morocco), Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths (Mexico), Cairo Conspiracy (Sweden), Corsage (Austria), EO (Poland), Holy Spider (Denmark), Joyland (Pakistan), The Quiet Girl (Ireland), Return To Seoul (Cambodia) and Saint Omer (France).

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the upcoming film It's All Coming Back To Me, which will release in the US on February 10, 2023. Her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel is from Russo Brothers and the project has completed filming.

