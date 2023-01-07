Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation donates to Delhi hit and run case victim Anjali Singh's family: Report

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation has reportedly donated to Delhi hit and run case victim's family

Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation, which works with women and acid attack victims and helps in empowering them by building an ecosystem of support and care, has reportedly donated to the family of Anjali Singh, who was killed in an accident in Delhi on the New Year. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family, consisting of her mother and three younger siblings. After her death in the gruesome hit-and-run case in Delhi, SRK's foundation has come forward and supported the Singh family in this time of need.

SRK's foundation helps Delhi hit and run case victim's family

Anjali Singh died in a brutal hit-and-run case in the early hours of New Year. Her two-wheeler was hit by a car inside which five men were riding. She was run over and then her body was dragged for several kilometers under the vehicle. A report in ETimes has claimed that SRK's Meer Foundation has supported late Anjali Singh's family after her death. A source revealed in the matter, "Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has donated an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family which includes her mother and siblings. The aid by Meer Foundation aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing relief to Anjali’s siblings."

Read: RRR, All That Breathes make it to BAFTA nominations longlist, Gangubai Kathiawadi out of the race

The gruesome hit-and-run case shocks the nation

The gruesome hit-and-run case has shocked the nation to its core. Many have been disgusted by the gruesome nature of the crime while police investigate the case and put together the sequence of events. As per Anjali's friend who was with her on the fateful night, the Baleno car with five men inside hit her vehicle, ran over and her and while Anjali was stuck underneath it, dragged her for 12 kilometers. Anjali's body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala. A post-mortem report stated that Anjali had sustained 40 injuries over her body due to the drag. Her "brain matter" was missing and she had multiple contusions, abrasions and lacerations, the doctors found. Anjali's remains have been cremated.

Read: FWICE condemns 'Boycott Bollywood’ trend, issues statement amid Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan controversy

Latest Entertainment News