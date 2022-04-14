Priyanka Chopra FINALLY opens up on parenthood after welcoming baby with Nick Jonas, says 'I'll never...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra announced the birth of her baby via surrogacy

Priyank Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby via surrogate and announced the happy news to their fans on social media in January earlier this year. Although the couple has not shared any pictures of the baby on social media and has been secretive about their family time, Priyanka shared the experience of motherhood for the very first time. Earlier, the couple asked for privacy during this special time.

She opened up on the subject of parenting during a chat with YouTuber Lilly Singh, who is launching her book Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life ... During a conversation, Priyanka opened up on the experience of being a parent.

She said, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in the forthcoming romance drama, Text For You, the web series Citadel, a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa and a film adaptation of Secret Daughter. She is also featuring in a film opposite Avengers star Anthony Mackie. The movie was acquired recently by Amazon Studios after a round of competitive bidding. To be written and directed by Kevin Sullivan, Ending Things is said to be similar to James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy True Lies.

Priyanka was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections, which opened in cinemas worldwide in December 2021.