Priyanka Chopra drops daughter Malti's photos in bindi and bangles as they celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Priyanka shared adorable photos of her daughter playing with a soft toy of baby Ganesha which she carries wherever she goes. The actress extended her warm wishes to her fans for Ganesh Chaturthi, sharing pictures from her personal Ganpati celebration at home.

Following the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra shared adorable pictures of her daughter, Malti Marie, in a heartwarming photo album. The album began with a lovable image of Malti holding a stuffed toy of Lord Ganesha, dressed in a white frock, bangles and even a bindi that tugged at our heartstrings. Another heart-melting photo featured the little one cuddling her toy Ganesha as she took a nap.

The series continued with an image of the toy itself and then a snapshot of the toddler gazing at the idol of Lord Ganesha inside Priyanka's home temple. The final picture captured the precious moments shared between the mother-daughter duo. Alongside the images, she wrote, "A girl and her Ganpati. Always with us wherever we go. #ganpatibappamorya." For the unversed, Priyanka currently resides in Los Angeles with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti.

Reacting to the pictures, a fan wrote, "She has grown so much and beautiful just like mama and papa." Another added, "Awww that’s precious". A third comment read, "So much proud of you ma’am that you’re raising your baby girl with all the Indian rituals she’s so little cute. princess. I wish one she’ll role the world like her mom. Ganapati bappa morya." ALSO READ: Nick Jonas' July photo dump features adorable moments with Priyanka Chopra & daughter Malti

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, they also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie, who was born via surrogacy. The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Priyanka was last seen in 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’ Next, she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

For Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

