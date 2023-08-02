Nick Jonas' July photo dump features adorable moments with Priyanka Chopra & daughter Malti

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NICK JONAS Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

American singer-actor and Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas's July album is adorable. Looks like the family had a great time in the stated month. The singer, who is a doting husband and father, treated his Instafam to a photo dump, featuring his wife Priyanka and their little one Malti Marie. In one of the images, PC is seen sitting on Nick's lap.

While in a couple of them, we see Nick and Priyanka posing for the camera in beach wear, one of the photos shows dad Nick playing with Malti Marie. Nick also shared a picture from Priyanka's birthday celebrations, who turned 41 on July 18. "July was a movie," Nick captioned the post, leaving fans in awe. Here are the photos:

A few days back, Priyanka Chopra turned 41. To wish his wife, Nick Jonas posted a romantic picture and wrote, "I love celebrating you. Happy birthday my love" and added a heart emoji along with a celebratory emoji with it. Designer Falguni Peacock wished Priyanka a happy birthday on Nick's post. She commented, "Happy Birthday Priyanka!" and dropped a few heart emojis.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, they also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie, who was born via surrogacy. The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

What's next for Priyanka and Nick?

Priyanka was recently seen in 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.’ Nextm she will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.

For Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet.

Nick, on the other hand, last featured in Robert Schwartzman's 'The Good Half'. In the project, Jonas played a writer named Renn, who travels home to Cleveland for his mother's funeral.

