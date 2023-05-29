Priyanka Chopra shares adorable photo with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie from Sunday picnic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spent the weekend with their daughter Malti Marie Jonas. The trio went on a picnic date. Taking to Instagram, PC posted a super sweet picture in which she is seen sitting next to her daughter and hubby in a park. Malti looked adorable in a hat. "Sundays are for picnics," Priyanka captioned the post along with a red heart and an evil eye emoji.

American model Gigi Hadid, who recently came to India for the inauguration weekend of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, dropped a red heart emoji. Soon after the photo was dropped, fans showered their love. A user wrote, "Lovely family", while another added, "Cuteness overloaded". A third comment read, "Love the way you spend time with Malti with so hectic schedule". A comment said, "Why you r so incredible and aesthetic Mimi didi!".

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022. The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much (sic)," the statement read.

Malti made her first public appearance alongside her in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star. During the promotion of 'Citadel' in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to SiddhiVinayak in Mumbai and sought blessings.

What's next for Priyanka Chopra?

On the professional front, Priyanka and Sam Heughan are seen in Love Again. This romantic comedy-drama was written and directed by James C. Strouse and serves as an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich, which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. The film premiered in the United States on May 5, 2023, and received mixed reviews.

