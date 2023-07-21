Priyanka Chopra strongly REACTS to Manipur violence, demands swift justice, says 'shame & anger...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has strongly reacted to the viral video from Manipur, the horrifying incident of two tribal women being paraded naked and molested by a group of men in the state. The global star demanded swift justice and punishment for the perpetrators.

The Citadel actress took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "It took a video going viral… 77 days after the heinous crimes were committed… Before actions were taken. Rationale? Reasons? None matter--irrespective of what and why, situational or circumstantial, we cannot allow women to be pawns in any games." Adding, "The collective shame and anger needs to be channelled now in a unified voice for just one thing- swift justice,” she added with hashtags ‘together in shame’ and ‘justice for the women of Manipur." With this, Priyanka added two hashtags -- "#togetherinshame," and "#justiceoforthewomeninmanipur."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRAPriyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

Many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Renuka Shahane, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood and others have also condemned the violence. Kiara Advani tweeted, "The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve." And, Akshay Kumar expressed, "Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again."

Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani also responded to the alleged video after speaking to the state Chief minister. She tweeted, "The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

Manipur Case

Four people including main accused in Manipur women paraded naked video incident has been arrested so far. Tensions flared up in the state after a May 4 video showing two women being paraded naked by some men went viral. The incident came to the limelight on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) to highlight their plight.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

ALSO READ: From Akshay Kumar to Sonu Sood: Here's how Bollywood stars reacted to Manipur horror video

Latest Entertainment News