Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Richa Chadha & others 'shaken' by violence against women in Manipur

After a disturbing video of two women from Manipur being stripped, paraded naked and assaulted surfaced on the internet, celebrities from the film fraternity have strongly reacted. Many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Renuka Shahane, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood and others have condemned the violence that happened in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Shaken, disgusted to see the video of violence against women in Manipur. I hope the culprits get such a harsh punishment that no one ever thinks of doing a horrifying thing like this again."

Kiara Advani said, "The video of violence against women in Manipur is horrifying and has shaken me to the core. I pray the women get justice at the earliest. Those responsible must face the most SEVERE punishment they deserve."

Richa Chada quote tweeted another post about the video and wrote, "Shameful! Horrific! Lawless!"

Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Deeply disturbed with the visuals of the atrocities against the women in Manipur. I am seething with anger. no man should go unpunished for such crime. Attack on the dignity of a woman is an attack on humanity itself."

"People outrage as and when they become aware or are allowed to. It takes a specific kind of creepy man to invalidate a crime against a woman by offsetting it against the comparative outrage for another crime against another woman. It’s Masterful whataboutery. Don’t fall for it," Vir Das tweeted.

Renuka Shahane tweeted, "Is there no one to stop the atrocities in Manipur? If you are not shaken to the core by that disturbing video of two women, is it even right to call oneself human, let alone Bharatiya or Indian."

Vivek Agnihotri pointed out how women end up being 'the ultimate victims of inhuman and barbarian acts.'

Manipur Violence Case

A video allegedly shows two women in Manipur being sexually assaulted on a road. In a first official response to the alleged video the Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh issued a press note. "As regards the video of 2 women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4th May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants. Investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest".

According to ANI, the press note gave details of search operations being carried out by the State Police and Central forces in different vulnerable fringe areas of both valley and hill districts of the state. In one such operation, 2 Arms and 2 Magazines were recovered by the District Police, Imphal East.

The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude. It is imperative for social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation.

Union Minister for Women and Child Welfare Smriti Irani also responded to the alleged video after speaking to the state Chief minister. She tweeted, "The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

