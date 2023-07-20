Samantha Ruth Prabhu meditates amid acting break, calls it 'a source of strength and clarity'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu meditates at Isha Foundation

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been on a break from acting and keeping a check on her mental health. The 36-year-old actress on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her recent meditation session at the Isha Foundation. She shared a series of pictures in the post where she can be seen focusing on her mental health. In the post, she also praised the power of meditation and called it a source of strength, calm, connection, and clarity. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya and the two parted ways after four years of marriage in 2021.

See the post:

In the pictures, Samantha is meditating along with hundreds of followers of the Isha Foundation and Sadhguru can be seen guiding them. She is wearing a white Indian outfit with a flower garland around her neck. In the post, she also shared a video of a rainbow and a peacock.

Along with the post, she wrote a long caption which reads, ''A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity..

Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful.''

Fans reaction to her post

Fans started reacting to her post and expressed their views. One user wrote, ''It usually happens in Satsang with @sadhguru koi alag hi stability mehsus hoti hai.''

''Now some people think that she is lucky to be actrss but just think how much hard work and dedication she has to reach to that place,'' wrote another.

Samantha on work front

Samantha recently wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. The series is an Indian version of the spy thriller series and also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead. She was last seen in Shakuntalam, which failed to impress the audience and failed at the box office. Apart from this, she also has a number of projects in hand including Kushi and Chennai Story.

Latest Entertainment News