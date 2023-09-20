Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai to Deepika-Ranveer, celebs attend Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the prominent industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand celebration at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The event was attended by some of Bollywood's biggest stars and A-listers, making it a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan and his family to the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the celebration several celebrities made their gracious appearance to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the Ambani's Ganpati Darshan

Shah Rukh Khan who recently starred in the film 'Jawan,' arrived in style at the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities held at the Ambani residence. The actor sported a royal yet simple kurta ensemble for the occasion. Accompanying him were his wife, Gauri Khan, along with their children, Suhana Khan and AbRam. Gauri opted for a shiny beige ethnic suit. Suhana complemented her mom in an ivory suit. Gauri's mother, Savita Chibber, also graced the event, making it a family affair filled with blessings and celebration. Salman Khan, on the other hand, looked uber stylist in new hairstyle as he donned a modest combination of a blue and white kurta set. Alizeh showcased her stylish side with a sequin-adorned sharara set.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan graced the celebration with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, adding to the glitz and glamour of the gathering. Hottest couple in town, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dazzled in traditional attire. Ranveer looked dashing in a deep green kurta set, while Deepika opted for a vibrant pink salwaar-kameez combination. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen arriving together.

Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at the event with her stunning flame-red saree, paired elegantly with a sequined mirror-work bralette blouse. She opted for statement earrings and bindi to complete her striking look. The OG fashionista Rekha showcased her timeless beauty in a beautiful Kanjeevaram silk saree adorned with rich shades of red and gold. Her grace and elegance were truly unmatched at the event.

The guest list didn't stop there; many other Bollywood celebrities joined the festivities in their finest attire. Some of the notable names in attendance included Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, among others, making it a memorable and star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at the Ambani's Antilia residence in Mumbai.

