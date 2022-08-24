Priyanka Chopra drops adorable childhood pic on dad Ashok Chopra's birth anniversary; Nick Jonas reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra with her dad Ashok Chopra

Priyanka Chopra, on Wednesday, remembered her father on his birth anniversary. The actress was extremely close to her father Ashok Chopra, who passed away in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. She even has a tattoo on her right wrist that reads 'Daddy's lil girl'. On his birth anniversary, she took to her social media and shared an adorable photo of the duo from Priyanka's childhood.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Post

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her dad. In the photo, little Priyanka can be seen sitting in the snow with her father as they look at each other with a playful laugh. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Every day," and accompanied the message with a red heart emoji. Nick Jonas also dropped a couple of heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.

In the picture, PeeCee looked cute in multiple layers of warm clothes with a cap and her father donned a jacket paired with black trousers and a red cap. Take a look

Last year, Priyanka wrote a memoir - 'Unfinished', which she dedicated to her late father. In the book she revealed that she fell into depression after her father's death. She wrote that it took her five years to move on. In the book, Priyanka mentioned that she took solace in her work and dedicated herself fully to shooting her film 'Mary Kom'.

She wrote, "Five days after Dad died, the day following my father's chautha, 'Mary Kom' was scheduled to begin shooting, and although the film's producer, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, offered to postpone the start date, the sense of duty and discipline I'd inherited from my father and his twenty-seven years in the military wouldn't allow me to accept his offer...As always, work was my therapy. I put all of my grief and a piece of my soul into that character and that film. It's what drove me and it's what allowed me to continue functioning."

She added that she didn't want to dive into grief or even acknowledge it and wrote, "I walled myself off emotionally".

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming projects

The Global star will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years. 'Jee Le Zaraa' is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.

(With ANI inputs)

