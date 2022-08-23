Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive for the second time

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive

Amitabh Bachchan has tested COVID-19 positive. The Bollywood megastar shared the information about the same on his Twitter handle late night on Tuesday. He asked everyone who came in contact with him in the past few days to take precautions and get themselves tested. "I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also (sic)," Big B wrote on Twitter.

Fans wished Big B a speedy recovery after his tweet regarding his COVID positive status surfaced on social media. One of the netizens said, "Take Care Bachchan Saab (sic)," while another one wrote, "Get well soon sir (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan has been busy with the shooting of the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 in Mumbai. The show went on air earlier this month. Apart from KBC, his upcoming lineup of films include Brahmastra Part 1, Uunchai, Goodbye, Project K, and The Intern remake among others.

Back in 2020, Big B contracted the coronavirus in the month of July. At that time, he was hospitalised for over three weeks and received treatment for the same in a private hospital in Mumbai. His son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested covid-19 positive at that time. While Big B and Abhishek were hospitalised, Aishwarya and Aaradhyawere home quarantined.

